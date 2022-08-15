Two rescued as Norway bridge collapses: police

(@FahadShabbir)

Oslo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :A wood and steel bridge over a river collapsed in southern Norway on Monday as a car and a truck were crossing, but police said they had rescued both drivers.

Police had first reported that the Tretten bridge collapse had seen the car and truck plunge into the Gudbrandsdalslagen river but later said both drivers were in good health.

"One cannot say with certainty if there were other people on the bridge but at this stage we have no information about any people who could have fallen in the water," police official Terje Krogsad told TV2 channel.

The two-lane bridge was inaugurated in 2018 and is 148 metres (485 feet) long and 10 metres wide. It also has a pedestrian sidewalk.