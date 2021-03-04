UrduPoint.com
Vietnam Reports 6 New COVID-19 Cases, 2,488 In Total

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

HANOI, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Vietnam recorded six new cases of COVID-19 infection on Thursday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 2,488, according to its Ministry of Health.

The new infections, all locally transmitted, were detected in the northern Hai Duong province, the country's largest COVID-19 hotspot at the moment.

As many as 1,920 patients have been given the all-clear, the ministry said, adding that nearly 51,600 people are being quarantined and monitored.

The latest wave of COVID-19 infections hit Vietnam on Jan. 28, with 879 community cases so far confirmed in 13 cities and provinces.

