WHO experts in China for COVID-19 research cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The following are the updates on the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

BEIJING -- Two WHO experts have arrived in China for cooperation on researching the origin of the COVID-19 virus, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday.

After consultation between the two sides, the Chinese government had agreed that the World Health Organization would send experts to Beijing to exchange ideas with Chinese counterparts on science-based cooperation in novel coronavirus origin-tracing, Hua told a press briefing.

KUWAIT CITY -- Kuwait on Monday reported 614 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths, raising the tally of infections to 55,508 and the death toll to 393, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Currently, 9,759 patients are receiving treatment, including 148 in ICU, the statement added.

The ministry also announced the recovery of 746 more patients, raising the total recoveries in the country to 45,356.

DAMASCUS -- Three Syrians died on Monday from the COVID-19 infection, raising the death toll to 19, the state news agency SANA reported.

Meanwhile, the health ministry reported 23 new coronavirus cases in the government-controlled areas, bringing the overall number of infections to 417, including 136 recoveries.

KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia reported seven new COVID-19 infections, the Health Ministry said on Monday, bringing the national total to 8,725.

Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a statement that six of the new infections are imported and the other one is a local transmission.

TOKYO -- The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 119 new COVID-19 infections in the capital on Monday with the number of daily cases dropping below the 200-mark for the first time in five days.

The latest figure comes on the heels of 206 cases recorded in Tokyo the previous day, which marked a prolonged period of daily cases above 200, with a record 243 single-day infections on Friday.

SEOUL -- Eleven more U.S. soldiers in South Korea tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday.

The USFK said in a statement that 11 USFK service members were confirmed with the virus after arriving in South Korea, noting that all individuals tested positive on their first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine.

TEGUCIGALPA -- Honduras will extend the curfew for another week in an effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the security ministry said on Sunday.

Honduras first imposed a curfew in March and has extended it several times to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.