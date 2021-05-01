UrduPoint.com
WHO Lists Anti-Covid Moderna Vaccine Only For Emergency Use

Sat 01st May 2021

WHO lists anti-Covid Moderna vaccine only for emergency use

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday said it had listed the anti-COVID-19 Moderna vaccine only for emergency use.

The listing procedure helps countries unable to assess the vaccine's effectiveness themselves have access as quickly as possible and allow the Covax vaccine sharing scheme and other partners to distribute it to poorer countries.

