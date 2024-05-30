63 meters removed over gas theft

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected another 63 connections, during its ongoing crackdown on gas pilferers in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, imposing Rs. 1.6 million fine.

According to a spokesman for the SNGPL, in Lahore and Sheikhupura, the regional teams disconnected 17 connections over illegal use of gas and imposed fine of over Rs 1 million against gas pilferers.

In Faisalabad and Multan, 14 connections were disconnected over illegal use while in Bahawalpur and Gujranwala, 4 connections were disconnected.

In Peshawar the company disconnected 28 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal use of gas and amount of Rs 0.2 million have been booked against gas theft cases.