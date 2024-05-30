63 Meters Removed Over Gas Theft
Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected another 63 connections, during its ongoing crackdown on gas pilferers in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, imposing Rs. 1.6 million fine.
According to a spokesman for the SNGPL, in Lahore and Sheikhupura, the regional teams disconnected 17 connections over illegal use of gas and imposed fine of over Rs 1 million against gas pilferers.
In Faisalabad and Multan, 14 connections were disconnected over illegal use while in Bahawalpur and Gujranwala, 4 connections were disconnected.
In Peshawar the company disconnected 28 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal use of gas and amount of Rs 0.2 million have been booked against gas theft cases.
Recent Stories
Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists
Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation
Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism
Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security
Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..
Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024
Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB
New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office
Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach
Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution
More Stories From Pakistan
-
5 held for selling eatables at excessive rates3 minutes ago
-
Firefighting operation continues in Chakdara3 minutes ago
-
LDA seals properties over commercial use3 minutes ago
-
Three-day spring festival to boost tourism in Orakzai3 minutes ago
-
PTA conducts successful raids against illegal SIM issuance13 minutes ago
-
Youth drowns in Stefa Canal23 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt issues notification to reduce bread price in Kasur23 minutes ago
-
DC Kasur reviews performance of Price Control Magistrates23 minutes ago
-
16 lawbreakers netted33 minutes ago
-
Journalist community serving state with devotion: DPO33 minutes ago
-
110 pc increase in scenes featuring tobacco in popular shows: Cancer Society33 minutes ago
-
Pre-flood mock exercise held at river Chenab33 minutes ago