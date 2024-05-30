Open Menu

63 Meters Removed Over Gas Theft

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2024 | 04:20 PM

63 meters removed over gas theft

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has disconnected another 63 connections, during its ongoing crackdown on gas pilferers in Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, imposing Rs. 1.6 million fine.

According to a spokesman for the SNGPL, in Lahore and Sheikhupura, the regional teams disconnected 17 connections over illegal use of gas and imposed fine of over Rs 1 million against gas pilferers.

In Faisalabad and Multan, 14 connections were disconnected over illegal use while in Bahawalpur and Gujranwala, 4 connections were disconnected.

In Peshawar the company disconnected 28 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal use of gas and amount of Rs 0.2 million have been booked against gas theft cases.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Punjab Company Fine Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sheikhupura Gas Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2 ..

Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted coope ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation

2 hours ago
 Defence Minister vows to create world free of terr ..

Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism

2 hours ago
 Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats ..

Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security

2 hours ago
 Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Effici ..

Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..

3 hours ago
 Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of ..

Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

17 hours ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

17 hours ago
 Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

17 hours ago
 Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ& ..

Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan