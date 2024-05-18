ANF seizes 59 kg drugs, 335,880 intoxicated tablets in six operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover 59 kg drugs, 335,880 intoxicated tablets and arrested seven accused.

ANF Headquarters spokesman informed on Saturday that in an operation, 335,880 intoxicated tablets were recovered from a container at Karachi port. 19.2 kg hashish, 1.2 kg opium, 1.2 kg heroin and one kg Ice were recovered from the possession of three suspects arrested near Sangjani Toll Plaza Islamabad.

15.6 kg hashish was seized in Kohat Road Peshawar while an accused was arrested during the operation.

9.6 kg hashish and 4.8 kg opium were recovered from the possession of two suspects netted near Okara bypass.

In the fifth operation, 7.2 kg of hashish was recovered from an accused held in Dera Ismail Khan.

In the sixth operation, 75 grams of cocaine was recovered from a parcel sent from Lahore Airport to Karachi.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.