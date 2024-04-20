Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Recovers 39 Kg Drugs In Nine Operations
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2024 | 06:54 PM
The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country, managed to recover 39 kg drugs and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country, managed to recover 39 kg drugs and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.
He informed that 2.5 kg opium was recovered from a parcel booked for Australia at Lahore Airport.
14 grams weed was recovered from a parcel sent from UK in Rawalpindi while 16 kg opium was recovered from Duki area in Balochistan.
The spokesman informed that in an operation, 9 kg hashish was recovered from two women rounded up near Sukkur highway.
Similarly, 6 kg hashish was recovered from a woman arrested from IJP Road Rawalpindi, 2.5 kg hashish from the possession of an accused netted near Jinnah Colony Faisalabad.
The ANF also recovered 1.5 kg hashish from an accused held in Teen Mela Chowk area in Attock, 1.2 kg hashish from an accused in Peshawar and 500 grams heroin from an accused near Zero Point, Kasur.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
Heavy rain and hailstorm paralyse life in Hazara division
RoboTec 24 kicked off in Mechatronics Department Hayatabad
Commissioner orders 100pc recovery of DMC fee from defaulters
Police arrest two wanted criminals: SSP Larkana
Commissioner for comprehensive strategy against measles as 203 cases detected
Roti Price Violation: 10 hotel owners held for overcharging
Regenerative Economics to revolutionize urban development in developing countrie ..
South Korean doctors reject govt proposal to end strike
Pak-China ties strengthening with each passing day : Punjab Chief Minister Marya ..
Waqar Mehdi condemns PTI's behaviour during President's address to joint session
Pakistani heroes: unity, resilience shine amidst crisis in Sharjah
SPAR6C hosts workshops to drive Decarbonization in Pakistan’s Cement Industry
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Heavy rain and hailstorm paralyse life in Hazara division1 minute ago
-
Commissioner orders 100pc recovery of DMC fee from defaulters1 minute ago
-
Police arrest two wanted criminals: SSP Larkana1 minute ago
-
Commissioner for comprehensive strategy against measles as 203 cases detected2 minutes ago
-
Roti Price Violation: 10 hotel owners held for overcharging4 minutes ago
-
Regenerative Economics to revolutionize urban development in developing countries: Experts4 minutes ago
-
Pak-China ties strengthening with each passing day : Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif1 minute ago
-
Waqar Mehdi condemns PTI's behaviour during President's address to joint session1 minute ago
-
SPAR6C hosts workshops to drive Decarbonization in Pakistan’s Cement Industry1 minute ago
-
FBR conducts crackdown against illegal cigarettes sellers in Haripur and Havelian31 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for fake dacoity call31 minutes ago
-
Dry weather forecast in Sindh45 minutes ago