Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Recovers 39 Kg Drugs In Nine Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2024 | 06:54 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting nine operations across the country, managed to recover 39 kg drugs and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that 2.5 kg opium was recovered from a parcel booked for Australia at Lahore Airport.

14 grams weed was recovered from a parcel sent from UK in Rawalpindi while 16 kg opium was recovered from Duki area in Balochistan.

The spokesman informed that in an operation, 9 kg hashish was recovered from two women rounded up near Sukkur highway.

Similarly, 6 kg hashish was recovered from a woman arrested from IJP Road Rawalpindi, 2.5 kg hashish from the possession of an accused netted near Jinnah Colony Faisalabad.

The ANF also recovered 1.5 kg hashish from an accused held in Teen Mela Chowk area in Attock, 1.2 kg hashish from an accused in Peshawar and 500 grams heroin from an accused near Zero Point, Kasur.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused while further investigations are under process.

