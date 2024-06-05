Open Menu

Daycare Centre Inaugurated At NTDC TSG Training Centre

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2024 | 06:29 PM

Under Women Empowerment Programme, a state-of-the-art daycare centre was inaugurated at the NTDC TSG Training Centre at New Kot Lakhpat on Wednesday

General Manager Human Rights NTDC Engr. Taqiuddin and General Manager TSG Engr. Ashar Ali was chief guest of the occasion. This Daycare centre has been established to facilitate trainee female employees and staff of TSG Training Center. Daycare facilities would enhance the performance of working mothers.

The General Manager appreciated the efforts of officers and staff of the HR Directorate, who put in their tireless efforts for completion of the center.

He also visited playroom, nursery and kitchen and appreciated the standard of available facilities.

It is pertinent to mention that this is 2nd Daycare Center in NTDC, 1st one was established at Shaheen Complex office. Daycare centers would also be established in NTDC offices located in Islamabad, Multan and Hyderabad, under this programme.

DG People's Management Dr. Saud Akhtar, DG HR Operations Tahir Nadeem Ahmad, Manager HR Ms. Saeeda Kiran, Additional Manager HR Ms. Rehana Ulfat, Focal Person for NTDC Daycare Centers Ms. Zoya Chaudhary, Deputy Manager (CA) Ms. Amna Khan and other staff were also present.

