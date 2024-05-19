Open Menu

FIA Operations Against Illegal Currency Business Continue In Swabi, Peshawar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2024 | 01:00 PM

FIA operations against illegal currency business continue in Swabi, Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The FIA crackdown operations continued against Hawala, Hundi and illegal Currency exchange in Swabi and Peshawar here on Sunday.

Major Operations of Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar in its operations have arrested 5 suspects in raid operations, FIA spokesman said. The alleged accused was arrested from Din Trade Center and Sadar area of Peshawar and Lower Dir, FIA spokesman informed.

The alleged accused were found to be involved in Hawala hundi and illegal currency exchange and the accused were doing currency exchange business without license, FIA spokesman said. Among the arrested accused are Khalid Khan, Shayaz Khan, Shoaib, Asghar and Amjad Ali, the FIA spokesman said.

A huge amount of domestic and foreign currency was recovered from the possession of the accused and a total of more than 48, 56000 Pakistani rupees was recovered from the possession of the accused.

The money also included 355 UAE Dirhams, 115 Saudi Riyals, 20 US Dollars and 550 Ringgits were also recovered in foreign currency, FIA spokesman said.

The FIA spokesman said that the accused could not satisfy the authorities regarding the exported currency and evidence related to the reference hundi was also recovered from the possession of the accused with investigation having been started. Raids are being conducted to arrest other accused, FIA spokesman concluded.

