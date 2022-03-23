UrduPoint.com

Flag Hoisting On Pakistan Day At Pakistan High Commission

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2022 | 12:49 PM

Flag Hoisting on Pakistan Day at Pakistan High Commission

To celebrate the Pakistan National Day a flag hoisting ceremony was held at the High Commission for Pakistan, Canberra

Canberra (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th Mar, 2022) To celebrate the Pakistan National Day a flag hoisting ceremony was held at the High Commission for Pakistan, Canberra. The High Commissioner H.E. Mr. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri raised the flag with the national anthem of Pakistan. The flag hoisting was proceeded with the recitation from the Holy Quran. Messages of the President and the Prime Minister were also read out.

Speaking on the occasion, the High Commissioner highlighted the significance of 23rd March. He paid tribute to the founding fathers of Pakistan and their vision for a separate homeland for Muslims of the subcontinent. He highlighted the various initiatives of the government to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis including Roshan Digital Account, Qaumi Sehat Card, online consular services and start of PIA flight operations from Pakistan to Australia.

He also thanked the Pakistani community for their hard work and tireless contributions especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pakistani children as well as members of the Pakistani community sang national songs/ mili naghmas at the event.

The Flag hoisting ceremony was attended by more than a hundred Pakistani community members in Australia. At the end of the event, a traditional Pakistani breakfast was served to the guests.

