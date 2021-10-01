UrduPoint.com

Health Minister Reviews Dengue Situation

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid reviewed status of dengue treatment facilities in a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Friday

Present in the meeting were Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti, Additional Secretary Dr. Salman Shahid, Additional Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Dr. Arif Tajammul, CEO Punjab Healthcare Commission Saqib Aziz, consultant Professor Asad Aslam Khan, MS Mayo Hospital Dr. Iftikhar, MS Services Hospital Dr. Ehteshamul Haq, MS Jinnah Hospital Dr. Yahya Sultan and other officials.

Additional Secretary (Technical) Dr. Salman Shahid gave briefing to the minister about the status of dengue cases and available treatment facilities.

Dr Yasmin said that dengue situation was under constant watch and the Punjab Healthcare Commission was ensuring dengue test charges on approved rate in all labs of the province.

She said that adequate medicines were available for patients. Reserved beds for treatment of dengue patients were being increased, she added.

The minister said that the government cannot overcome dengue challenge without support of the people. The option of using Expo centre facility for dengue patients was considered as well, she added.

Secretary SH&ME Department Ahmed Javed Qazi said that status of facilities for dengue in teaching hospitals was being reviewed on daily basis.

