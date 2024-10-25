KP inter-school cricket tournament-2024 kicked off in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The district sports department officially launched the KP inter-school cricket tournament at Ratta Kulachi Sports Complex with a vibrant opening ceremony here on Friday.

District Sports Officer Faisal inaugurated the event by cutting the ribbon, joined by Administrator Syed Shoaib Imran and Principal Aslam Jafir, who encouraged students to actively participate in healthy activities.

The tournament features teams from various schools, providing a platform for students to showcase their skills and discover their untapped talent.

The first match saw GHSS No 2 (Islamia) face off against GHS Shorkot. Islamia set the bar with an impressive score of 112 runs in their 20 overs, drawing enthusiastic cheers from the crowd.

Shorkot matched this score, leading to a thrilling super over, where they scored 12 runs. In a decisive finish, Islamia successfully chased down the target without losing a wicket.

The district sports officer commended the performance of all participating teams and highlighted the importance of expanding sports opportunities for youth, emphasizing their role in fostering healthy personal development.

He also outlined various initiatives the sports department is undertaking to promote youth engagement in sports activities throughout the region.