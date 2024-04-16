More Rains-wind/thunderstorm Forecast
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The Met Office on Tuesday predicted rain-wind/thunderstorm, with few heavy falls/hailstorm in most parts of the province including the city from Thursday to Sunday.
A spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department said that another strong westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country and likely to grip most parts of Balochistan on 17th April and will extend to upper parts on 18th April. Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm (with few heavy falls/hailstorm) is expected in Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Pakpattan and Sahiwal from 18th to 21st April and in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar with occasional gaps from 18th to 20th April.
Windstorm/hailstorm and lightning may damage standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period while farmers, especially in wheat harvesting areas, were advised to manage their crops keeping in view the weather conditions.
