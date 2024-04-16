Open Menu

More Rains-wind/thunderstorm Forecast

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2024 | 04:40 PM

More rains-wind/thunderstorm forecast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) The Met Office on Tuesday predicted rain-wind/thunderstorm, with few heavy falls/hailstorm in most parts of the province including the city from Thursday to Sunday.

A spokesman for the Pakistan Meteorological Department said that another strong westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country and likely to grip most parts of Balochistan on 17th April and will extend to upper parts on 18th April. Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind/thunderstorm (with few heavy falls/hailstorm) is expected in Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha, Mianwali, Pakpattan and Sahiwal from 18th to 21st April and in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Kot Addu, Muzaffargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar with occasional gaps from 18th to 20th April.

Windstorm/hailstorm and lightning may damage standing crops, loose structures like electric poles, vehicles and solar panels etc during the period while farmers, especially in wheat harvesting areas, were advised to manage their crops keeping in view the weather conditions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Multan Faisalabad Weather Balochistan Vehicles Gujrat Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Sadiqabad Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Jhelum Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Pakpattan Rajanpur Toba Tek Singh Khanpur Attock Kot Addu April May Sunday From Wheat

Recent Stories

President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced ..

President, Saudi FM discuss challenges being faced by Muslim Ummah

1 hour ago
 Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain

Bushra Ansari ties knot with Iqbal Hussain

2 hours ago
 Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak ..

Shaheen likely to miss initial two matches of Pak Vs NZ T20I series

3 hours ago
 LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notific ..

LHC suspends PML-N Rana Arshad’s victory notification from PP-133

4 hours ago
 Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy C ..

Faizabad Dharna Commission exonerates former Spy Chief Faiz Hameed

5 hours ago
 Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity ..

Pakistan calls for enhanced information integrity on digital platforms

5 hours ago
Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan ..

Pakistan starts discussion with IMF about new loan agreement: Finance Minister

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for ne ..

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.53 per litre for next fortnight

16 hours ago
 British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to l ..

British Investment Group, One Homes, Expected to launch second development at Ce ..

20 hours ago
 Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain- ..

Pakistan Army continues rescue operations in rain-affected areas

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan