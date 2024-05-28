Nawaz Sharif says they are of May 28, and not of May 9

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PML-N supremo, who has been elected unopposed again as president of the party, comes down hard upon the former judges, PTI founder Imran Khan and others who removed his governments.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 28th, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif said that his return threw the decision rendered by [former Chief Justice of Pakistan] Mian Saqib Nisar regarding his life-time disqualification into a dust-bin.

“Let them [the workers] celebrate today Ahsan Iqbal. But I want to ask Saqib Nisar who removed him. The workers are happy today as they have brought me back. You should not celebrate for my victory and return but for the reason that Saqib Nisar’s decision has been thrown into the dust-bin,” said PML-N President Nawaz Sharif while addressing the general council meeting in Lahore on Tuesday.

Nawaz Sharif strongly criticized the former judges for the decisions they rendered.

“I’m standing here,” said the PML-N.

“You have to celebrate it for the victory and return of Nawaz Sharif but for this reason that Saqib Nisar’s decision has been thrown into the dust-bin. Call them today. Nawaz is standing back right here once again. Why did you make that decision? The decision was why Nawaz Sharif did not take your salary. I never asked your son for the salary,” said the PML-N Quaid.

He welcomed the party leaders and the workers on the occasion.

Nawaz Sharif said, after so many years, he was meeting the party leaders and the workers.

“I’m proud of you all for your unwavering support for the PML-N,” said Nawaz Sharif, congratulating them. He also congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from the core of his heart. There were many ups and downs but Shehbaz Sharif stood tall there and successfully emerged victorious during the challenges.

“You know many people tried to create cracks between me and my brother Shehbaz and between me and the workers. Shehbaz Sharif continued to take stand during all this time. I’m happy that he has entrusted me with this responsibility once again,” said Nawaz Sharif.

“Shehbaz Sharif went to jail for this bond but he did not betray me,” said the PML-N supremo hoping that this bonding would remain as strong as it was in the past.

Nawaz Sharif also congratulated Maryam Nawaz for her struggle for the party and underwent jail during the difficult times.

“There was a time when she was arrested in front of my eyes in the jail,” said Nawaz Sharif.

He also mentioned Hamza Shahbaz for his courage and facing troubles for the sake of the party and for the jail.

He stated that all the prominent leaders were sitting here in this meeting.

“you all people deserve congratulations,” said Nawaz Sharif while mentioning Khawaja Saad Rafique, Rana Sanaullah, Hanif Abbasi, Ishaq Dar, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif and their friend Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who faced many troubles.

He said that Khawaja Salman, Nihal Hashmi, Ahad Cheema, Yousaf Abbas Sharif and many others who underwent jails. Hafiz Numan, Kamran Michael, Fawad Hassan Fawad and Miftah Ismail also underwent jails, he added.

He stated that all these people are great asset of the party, saying that he was thinking

“I recalled all those moments since 1985 when I became the chief minister to 2017,” said Nawaz Sharif, adding that the PML-N government always took the country out of crises whenever it came into power.

“Had his government not been removed in the past Pakistan would have been a big power in the country. But tug of war has continued since 1947 and it is still continuing which is unfortunate,” said Nawaz Sharif.

The PML-N Quaid said that in 1990 when he took power in the center but he was removed and the country was damaged.

“Pakistan would have been on the fast pace of development if my government had not been removed,” said Nawaz Sharif.

In 2017, he said, petrol was at Rs65 per litre, Gold was at Rs50, 000, the employment was going down and they were not going anywhere to beg for the country and did everything by their own. He said they fought against terrorism, restored peace in Karachi, and built motorways. In 2016, he said, they ended load-shedding, stock market was on the peak and the CPEC started while the foreign reserves touched the sky.

“Only four to five people snatched away the happiness of this country,” said Nawaz Sharif

He asked which case against Imran Khan is fake.

“All cases against Imran Khan are correct. You came back on the shoulders of these people. I went to Imran Khan to work together at Bani Gala but he asked me to build a road for it. I got that road built for Bani Gala. Later, he went to London where a plan was made for sit-ins. Mubashir Luqman claimed that he was there in the meeting and he paid the bill. A general, a maulana from Canada, Imran Khan and Chaudhary Parvez Elahi were present there and they decided to stage sit-ins to remove our governments,” said Nawaz Sharif.

He quoted Mubashir Luqman and said that Nawaz Sharif was contended and was not ready to tender resignation.

He sought a paper to recall something and then mentioned a former General Zaheerul islam. We tried different parties. We allowed a third force. We thought that the third force could deliver. And that system, we witnessed in the PTI,” said Nawaz Sharif.

He addressed Imran Khan by asking “who was that third force? Was it not the PTI? I would quit politics if it was not the PTI or you?,”.

“These people founded your party and you through these people removed our governments. They threatened him. It was the umpire’s figure that was mentioned again and again by Imran Khan. First you tell us about all these things. There is no merit in your case. You are a product of those people. You are responsible for the 2018 elections. We are of May 28, and not May 9.

“We are going to give you $5 billion. We told Clinton not to buy our conscience. We rejected that amount and asked us to stop the nuclear tests. That old record is there in the Foreign Office. He warned of the restrictions but we tested,” said Nawaz Sharif.

He said that nuclear tests were big achievements.

“Try to understand that God is blessing you [Shehbaz Sharif] and Maryam Nawaz now. Work hard for two years and the rest of the three years will be good,” said Nawaz Sharif.

He asked the party leaders and the workers to support him if he got elected again as president of the party.

“Promise with me that you people will support me to reorganize the party and to serve the country,” he added.