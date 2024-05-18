Nursing Board Changes Four Nursing Colleges Exam Centers Due To Security Concern
Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2024 | 02:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) In view of security concerns, the Nursing board changed the exam centers of four nursing colleges in Malakand, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
"It is planned to establish an examination center in Mardan College of Nursing for the students of these colleges," a notification of the Nursing Board issued here said.
The examination centers of nursing institutes in Malakand, Peshawar, have been changed, among them the College of Nursing Batkhela, the College of Nursing Swat, and the and the College of Nursing Matta.
Now, the examination center has been established at Mardan for the Ismail Nursing Institute, Peshawar.
The examination centers have been changed after the colleges showed security concerns.
"In this regard, Peshawar Nursing Board has also issued notification of changing the exam centers. The students of the above-mentioned colleges in Peshawar have been instructed to inform in time," the notification said.
"The Peshawar exam schedule will be as per the scheduled dates as per the notification issued on April 17," it added.
