Pakistani Women at forefront with Kashmiri Women leadership in their struggle for freedom: Mashaal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ):Pakistani women are at the forefront with the Kashmiri women leadership in their just struggle for achieving the right to self determination in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions, said Chairperson of Peace & Culture Organisation Ms.Mushaal Hussain Malik.

Speaking at a seminar titled 'Women in Leadership' held to commemorate "International Women's Day" at Fatima Jinnah Women University, she highlighted the current situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). She informed, that unfortunately, humiliation of women has been used as an instrument of war by Indian security forces in the IIOJK. She urged upon the international community to take appropriate measures to provide help to the Kashmiri women. Thousands of Kashmiri women have been widowed or their husbands have been missing for their sin of having a dream of free land. The children have been orphaned by the Indian forces or living lives in fear of never seeing them again. She urged the student to stand with Kashmiri women to support their struggle for their rights of self-determination.

In her welcome note, Vice Chancellor of Fatima Jinnah Women University Dr.

Saima Hamid highlighted the history and significance of the International Women's Day. She said the world has made unprecedented advances, but no country could achieve gender equality without the sound investment and strategic planning in women development.

Regional Operation Head First Women Bank Ms.Rozina Raja said this seminar was an effort to celebrate the tremendous abilities of women around the world in shaping an equal future for all of us and especially the way they fought and recovered from the COVID 19.

Pakistani women bring diversity of thoughts, experience and behaviour in the country which are a critical component of corporate success, she added.

Abdullah Mehmood, Additional Deputy Commissioner, said that economic empowerment is the real empowerment and freedom and women should get education to be independent in real terms. He was of the view that women should come forward in every field of life. He further informed about the new initiative of multi sectoral policy taken by the Punjab government in ensuring the women participation in leadership and decision making.