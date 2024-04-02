PESCO holds online Facebook Kachehry on April 4th

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) As per the people-friendly vision of Power Division and CEO PESCO, Akhtar Hamid Khan, the Chief Operation Officer PESCO, Engineer Nabi Gul Sayyed will hold a live Facebook Hearing about complaints related to electricity on 4th April (Thursday) at 11:00 a.m.

Electricity consumers from PESCO regions including Peshawar, Khyber, Swabi, Mardan, Swat, D I Khan, Bannu, Abbottabad and Mansehra circles could participate in this E-Katchehry and lodge their complaints. The PESCO administration would issue on-the-spot directives to address the complaints.

To participate in the E-Kachehry, the consumer has to submit his name, complete address, contact number and bill reference number. The E-Katchehry could be joined through Facebook page www.facebook.com/PESCOKPK from 0900 a.m. to 11:OO a.m.