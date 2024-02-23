Police find official of SPSC involved in leaking question paper

An Assistant Controller of Exams of the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has been held responsible for leaking the question paper of an ongoing recruitment test in the preliminary police investigation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) An Assistant Controller of Exams of the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) has been held responsible for leaking the question paper of an ongoing recruitment test in the preliminary police investigation.

A police official, who requested anonymity, told APP here on Friday the police had secured evidence with regard to the leak of the question paper which was scheduled for February 20.

He said the police had obtained the mobile phones of some employees of the commission on February 20, adding that the question paper was leaked through one of those phones which belonged to the Assistant Controller.

The official said the police were yet to register an FIR of the incident.

According to him, the official in question was at large.He told that the police raided his house the other day but he had already escaped.

More than 306,000 candidates were to appear in the recruitment test for the BS-16 post of Secondary school Teacher (SST).

The one-day written test, consisting of multiple choice questions, started from February 15 and it was scheduled to conclude on February 26.

The SPSC had set up 5 test centers in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur and Larkana.

Following the paper leak, the SPSC cancelled the ongoing test and announced that a new date for the test, including for the candidates who had already given their written exam from February 15 to 19, would be announced in the month of April.