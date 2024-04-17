Poor performance of Health Department KP recorded

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The performance of 38 health officers of the health department, including the director health, is disappointing, revealed through public complaints received on the Citizen Portal regarding the Health Department by the Provincial Management Reforms Unit established in the Office of the Chief Secretary Office.

MS, 10 DHOs and two program directors of 24 hospitals in the province have been declared unable to solve public problems. The concerned officers have been warned to improve their performance after receiving many public complaints.

The Health Department has sent a letter expressing disapproval to all the above officers. Indignation over the poor performance of the directors of the TB Control Program Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Independent Monitoring Unit, the text of the letter.

Concerned officers were sent to solve the problems on behalf of the public but the implementation has been disappointing, said a letter issued to the health department. Less than 50% of targets have been achieved in resolving complaints and problems, with which people are not satisfied at all, the letter said.

In this regard, Secretary Health has appointed District Health Officers Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Upper Chitral, Charsadda, Mansehra, Lower Kohistan.

What is the displeasure expressed on the performance of Upper Kohistan, Kolai Pals, North Waziristan and Hangu.

Medical Superintendents Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Teaching Hospital Abbottabad, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Boni, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Kalachi Dera Ismail Khan also failed in addressing public problems, the letter highlighted.

DHQ Hospital MiranShah North Waziristan, THQ Hospital Darosh Chitral, Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Samarbagh Lower Dir are included in the public complaints. The public complaints were also received against Sarhad Hospital for Psychiatry Peshawar, Type D Hospital Havelian Abbottabad, DHQ Hospital Lucky Marwat, DHQ Hospital Landi Kotal Khyber, THQ Hospital Tangi Charsadda, DHQ Hospital Karak, DHQ Hospital Kohat Development Authority, Molvi Ameer Shah Memorial Hospital, DHQ Hospital Bajaur, DHQ Hospital Battagram, Sirullah Babar Memorial Hospital Peshawar, Type D Hospital Pacha Clay, DHQ Hospital Swabi, THQ Hospital Chakdara Lower Dir.

The performance of medical superintendents of DHQ Hospital Mardan, Mian Rashid Hussain Shaheed Memorial Hospital Pabi Nowshera has been said to be unsatisfactory in terms of solving public complaints and problems highlighted through the letter.

A letter of disapproval has also been sent to the Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa TB Control Program and the Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Independent Monitoring Unit. They have been warned that if they do not improve their performance, disciplinary action will be taken against them under the Disciplinary Rules 2011.