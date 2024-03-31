Open Menu

Rainfall Sweeps Across Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Rainfall sweeps across country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) New spell of rain has swept across different parts of the country on Sunday, with further rain expected in some regions.

As per the meteorological office, the twin cities and Lahore were expected to witness heavy winds and thundershowers throughout the day, reported a private news channel.

Additionally, more rain and snowfall are foretasted for various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Cloud cover has descended over cities like Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad. Peshawar experienced heavy rain and hailstorms, resulting in flooding on several roads.

In Azad Kashmir, particularly in Neelum valley, heavy rainfall occurred overnight. Snowfall persisted in tourist destinations such as Upper Neelam, Luwat, Sharda, and Arang Kel.

Due to the inclement weather, landslides have led to the closure of the Neelam highway at multiple locations.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Faisalabad Weather Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rawalpindi Neelam Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

18 hours ago
 Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

18 hours ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

18 hours ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

18 hours ago
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

18 hours ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad

19 hours ago
 PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to add ..

PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns

19 hours ago
 Excise department launches special call centre

Excise department launches special call centre

19 hours ago
 LUMS organises discussion on literary contribution ..

LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed

19 hours ago
 Timely completion of Police Department development ..

Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan