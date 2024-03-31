Rainfall Sweeps Across Country
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) New spell of rain has swept across different parts of the country on Sunday, with further rain expected in some regions.
As per the meteorological office, the twin cities and Lahore were expected to witness heavy winds and thundershowers throughout the day, reported a private news channel.
Additionally, more rain and snowfall are foretasted for various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Cloud cover has descended over cities like Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad. Peshawar experienced heavy rain and hailstorms, resulting in flooding on several roads.
In Azad Kashmir, particularly in Neelum valley, heavy rainfall occurred overnight. Snowfall persisted in tourist destinations such as Upper Neelam, Luwat, Sharda, and Arang Kel.
Due to the inclement weather, landslides have led to the closure of the Neelam highway at multiple locations.
