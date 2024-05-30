Three special trains to be run on Eid-ul-Azha

Railway Headquarters has decided to run three special trains on Eid-ul-Azha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Railway Headquarters has decided to run three special trains on Eid-ul-Azha.

According to official sources, the first Eid special train will run between Karachi and Lahore, the second train will go from Karachi to Peshawar via Faisalabad, while the third Eid special train will go from Quetta to Rawalpindi via Lahore.

The Railway Headquarters has started preparations for Eid special trains, they said.