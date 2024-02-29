Food poisoning affects Karachi Kings’ 13 players

(@Abdulla99267510)

The director of the team says the teams will play match against Quetta Gladiators at Nation Stadium on Thursday (tonight).

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 29th, 2024) At least 13 out 20 players of Karachi Kings fell ill due to food poisoning, the team director said on Thursday.

Hyder Azhar, the team director of Karachi Kings, revealed that the franchise is scheduled to play against the Quetta Gladiators at the National Stadium Karachi this evening.

However, prior to this match, their team had already been hit hard, with two-thirds of their players suffering from food poisoning.

Hyder Azhar said, “We have faced quite a tough time over the past two days. We wanted to maintain a stable team for the upcoming match. However, we were forced to make changes in yesterday's match as well,”.

He said that some players were not even 50% fit, but they played for Karachi's fans.

“Today, the situation has worsened, with one or two players receiving drips and one having to be taken to the hospital,” he revealed.

Hyder Azhar further mentioned that the affected players include both local and foreign players, with some members of the coaching staff also falling ill. Regarding today's match, he said, “Our team will definitely play today's match,”.

According to the rules, he said that if one had 13 players available, he could play the match.

“We are monitoring our players closely, and we request our fans to pray for the sick players,” he added.

Hyder Azhar did not disclose what the players consumed that led to their food poisoning.

The sources said that the players' upset stomachs did not result from food obtained from outside. It is not permissible to order food from outside, and the players had their meals at the hotel, after which they experienced these health issues.

It should be noted that the match between Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM today.

The first phase of the PSL 9 concluded with 14 matches held in Lahore and Multan. The second phase commenced yesterday with a match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at Karachi's National Stadium.

Islamabad United won the match by seven wickets.

Karachi Kings and Islamabad United have won two matches each, securing fourth and fifth positions, respectively, in the PSL points table. Multan Sultans lead the table with 5 victories while Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi hold the second and third positions with three victories each. Defending champions Lahore Qalandars have played six matches so far, and they have yet to secure a victory.