Peshawar dominates in PM Youth Talent Hunt TT League

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Peshawar dominated both the boys' and girls' team events at the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Table Tennis Championship held at Arena Hall of the Qayyum sports Complex on Sunday.

In the Boys Team event category, Peshawar and Swat recorded victories against their respective rivals in the Boys Team event.

Peshawar Region defeated strong rival Hazara Region by 3-1. With the services of international player Obaid Shah, who is basically hailing from Kohat and representing Pakistan in the South Asian Table Tennis Championship held in Karachi, recorded victory against talented player Azhar of Hazara by 2-0, the score was 11-7 and 11-8.

In the second singles Haroon of Peshawar defeated Hanzala of Hazara by 2-0, the score was 11-9, 13-11. Both Haroon and Hanzala gave each other a tough fight, especially in the second set in which both stretched to 13-11, the set was tied at 5-5, 6-6, 7-7, 8-8, 9-9, 10-10 and 11-all before Haroon took the set.

Haroon's spin serve and backhand were no match for Hanzala, who couldn't return the powerful spin serves and lost many points.

In the third match Usman Ahmad of Peshawar defeated Huzaifa of Hazara by 2-1, the score was 11-9, 9-11 and 13-11. Both Usman Ahmad and Huzaifa played well with some good strong forehand and backhand shorts and received a cheering response from the sitting spectators.

Usman Ahmad took the first set 11-9 but he failed to click and Huzaifa staged a strong comeback by winning the second set to tie the tally 1-1. It was the third and decisive set in which Usman Ahmad raced up to victory at 13-11, the score was thrice tied at 9-9, 10-10 and 11-11.

In the second match Swat faced tough resistance against Bannu Region by 2-0. International Shayan of Swat recorded victory against Shaharyar of Bannu by 2-1, the score was 7-11, 11-9 and 11-9 and in the second match Sangeen beat Huzaifa by 2-0, the score was 11-9, 11-8 and in the third match Kashif defeated Muhammad Yousaf by 2-0, the score was 11-9 and 11-8.

In the Girls Team event Peshawar Region and Bannu Region recorded victories against their respective rivals Hazara Region and Swat Region. Peshawar defeated Hazara Region by 3-1. Zainab Peshawar lost to Kainat of Hazara by 2-0, the score was 11-9 and 13-11, Alishba of Peshawar beat Noor of Hazara by 2-0, the score was 13-11 and 11-9. In the third match Shafina beat Shaista by 2-0, the score was 11-7, 11-9 and in the last reverse singles Alishba of Peshawar registered victory Kainat by 2-0, the score was 11-8 and 11-9.

In the second match of the Girls Team event Bannu beat Swat Region by 3-2 in a hot fought contest witnessed by a capacity crowd present on this occasion. Former President Sports Writers Association and father of Pakistan two top players international Fahad Khawjah and Ummam Khawjah, Nadir Khawjah was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the match the players were introduced to him.

Director Sports Islamia College University and Organizing Secretary Ali Hoti, HEC representative Muhammad Owais Mirza, Assistant Coach Nawaz Ahmad, President KP Table Tennis Association Nawaz Ahmad, players and officials were also present.

In the first singles of the Girls Team event Wajeeha of Bannu beat Sumaiya of Swat by 2-0, the score was 11-9 and 11-7, in the second match Insha of Bannu beat Khadija of Swat by 2-0, the score was 11-6 and 11-9, Maryum of Bannu lost to Atika of Swat by 2-1, the score was 7-11, 11-9 and 13-11. In the received singles Wajeeeha of Bannu beat Khadija of Swat by 2-1, the score was 11-9, 8-11, and 13-11 and in the last and fifth singles Insha of Bannu beat Sumaiya of Swat by 2-1, the score was 11-8, 9-11 and 11-9.

