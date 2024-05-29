U23 KP Games: Peshawar, Bannu Secure Wins
Muhammad Rameez Published May 29, 2024 | 06:24 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-23 Inter-Regional Male Games got underway with Peshawar and Bannu secured victories against their respective rivals in the opening matches of the football competition being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Wednesday
PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-23 Inter-Regional Male Games got underway with Peshawar and Bannu secured victories against their respective rivals in the opening matches of the football competition being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Wednesday.
The three-day competition of the Regional Games was officially inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur. Advisor to the Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jahan and other personalities were present on the occasion. 1850 male and female athletes will participate in 20 different sports. In which 770 female players are participating in 9 different games while 1150 male players are participating in 11 different games.
On the first day, Peshawar and Bannu won their respective matches and qualified for the next round. The first match of the football was played between Peshawar and Hazara teams.
Both teams showed a wonderful and quality game.
In the 62nd minute of the game, Peshawar made excellent passes. Peshawar defeated Mardan 2-1 to reach the semi-finals, for Peshawar Alamgir and Siraj netted fine goals while for Mardan, Jabbar reduced the margin by one goal.
In the cricket match played at Hayatabad Cricket Stadium, Bannu defeated Malakand by two wickets. While playing first, the Malakand team scored 84 runs in the allotted fifteen overs. Ilyas was outstanding with 25 runs. In response, Bannu achieved the desired target with the loss of eight wickets. In the second match, Mardan defeated DIK by five wickets.
While playing first, Dera Ismail Khan scored 135 runs and Mardan chased the target for the loss of five wickets Niamat Ullah was the top scorer with his graceful 54 runs including nine boundaries and one six. Itif and Jibran scored 23 and 22 runs each.
Recent Stories
DIG Hazara pays surprise visit to local police stations
China to collaborate with S.Asian countries for development, prosperity: Counsel ..
Bhatta Chowk cattle market auctioned at Rs 109.9 million
Man's handcuffed body found in DI Khan
Ministers rush to Khanewal on CM’s orders after children died of measles
Chairman CDA directs to identify individuals responsible for fire incidents in M ..
Accused involved in session court attack held
PIC celebrates International Nurses Day
RTPSC holds orientation seminar in Peshawar varsity
Ambassador Reza expresses gratitude to Pakistan for support after tragic helicop ..
SCCI president for implementation of safe city project on priority
Pakistan, China ties strengthening with every passing day: KP Minister
More Stories From Sports
-
IUB beats WUM in PCB women cricket tournament1 hour ago
-
Islamabad, WAPDA, PAF victorious in Memorial Basketball tournament1 hour ago
-
Punjab, KP qualified for semis in PM Youth Talent Hunt Handball League2 hours ago
-
World’s first carbon zero hockey turf to be used at Paris 2024 Olympics2 hours ago
-
ECB enhances security for Pakistan cricket team in the UK3 hours ago
-
CM KP inaugurates U23 Male & Female Games17 hours ago
-
Pakistan outplay Australia in first volleyball match20 hours ago
-
Dubai, Islamabad clubs conclude thrilling polo series20 hours ago
-
Pakistan outplay Australia in first volleyball match20 hours ago
-
Wapda, PAF, Rangers, Sindh Greens wins matches in Memorial Basketball Tournament21 hours ago
-
Unveiling trophy of Inter Provincial Women's Softball C’ship held21 hours ago
-
Pakistan team to play with full passion against Saudi Arabia: Trishan Patel1 day ago