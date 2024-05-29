U23 KP Games: Peshawar, Bannu secure wins

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-23 Inter-Regional Male Games got underway with Peshawar and Bannu secured victories against their respective rivals in the opening matches of the football competition being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-23 Inter-Regional Male Games got underway with Peshawar and Bannu secured victories against their respective rivals in the opening matches of the football competition being played here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium on Wednesday.

The three-day competition of the Regional Games was officially inaugurated by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur. Advisor to the Chief Minister on Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Fakhar Jahan and other personalities were present on the occasion. 1850 male and female athletes will participate in 20 different sports. In which 770 female players are participating in 9 different games while 1150 male players are participating in 11 different games.

On the first day, Peshawar and Bannu won their respective matches and qualified for the next round. The first match of the football was played between Peshawar and Hazara teams.

Both teams showed a wonderful and quality game.

In the 62nd minute of the game, Peshawar made excellent passes. Peshawar defeated Mardan 2-1 to reach the semi-finals, for Peshawar Alamgir and Siraj netted fine goals while for Mardan, Jabbar reduced the margin by one goal.

In the cricket match played at Hayatabad Cricket Stadium, Bannu defeated Malakand by two wickets. While playing first, the Malakand team scored 84 runs in the allotted fifteen overs. Ilyas was outstanding with 25 runs. In response, Bannu achieved the desired target with the loss of eight wickets. In the second match, Mardan defeated DIK by five wickets.

While playing first, Dera Ismail Khan scored 135 runs and Mardan chased the target for the loss of five wickets Niamat Ullah was the top scorer with his graceful 54 runs including nine boundaries and one six. Itif and Jibran scored 23 and 22 runs each.