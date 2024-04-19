Women’s One-Day tournament: Multan beat Rawalpindi, Quetta beat Peshawar, Lahore beat Karachi

Gull Feroza’s century helped Multan beat Rawalpindi by 141 runs in the second round match of the National Women’s One-Day Tournament, played at the Bohranwali Cricket Ground, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Gull Feroza’s century helped Multan beat Rawalpindi by 141 runs in the second round match of the National Women’s One-Day Tournament, played at the Bohranwali cricket Ground, here on Friday.

Opening batter Feroza, scored 142 off 140 balls, which included 19 boundaries to help her side post 240 for seven in 50 overs. Rawalpindi’s captain Humna Bilal was the pick of the bowler with three for 25 runs.

In reply, Noor-ul-Iman (three for 23) and Tasmia Rubab (two for 19) shared five wickets between them and dismissed Rawalpindi for 99 in 25.5 overs.

At the Iqbal Stadium, Quetta’s Rameen Shamim’s successive all-round performance led her side to a 16-run over Peshawar. Batting first, Quetta was dismissed for 175 in 49 overs, with Arijah Haseeb (46, 59b, 6x4s) and Rameen (27, 45b, 4x4s) contributing runs. Aleena Shah, Mahnoor Aftab and Momina Riyasat bagged two wickets each.

In turn, Peshawar were bowled out for 159 in 47 overs. Off-spinner Rameen bagged four wickets for the winning team.

At Jawad sports Complex Ground, Lahore scored 138 for four in 43 overs, with Iram Javed scoring an unbeaten 49. The play was stopped due to rain and when play resumed, Karachi were given a revised target of 167 to win in 43 overs.

Karachi, in turn, was bowled out for 166 in 43 overs. Esha Rahupoto (35) and Yusra Amir (34) were contributors with the bat.

Quratulain and Noreen bagged three wickets each for Lahore.

In Super Over, Lahore achieved the two-run target in four balls without losing any wicket.

Scores in brief:

Multan beat Rawalpindi by 141 runs at Bohranwali Cricket Ground

Multan 240-7, 50 overs (Gull Feroza 142, Rabia Rafi 35; Humna Bilal 3-25)

Rawalpindi 99 all out, 25.5 overs (Aima Saleem 20; Noor-ul-Iman 3-23, Tasmia Rubab 2-19)

Player of the match – Gull Feroza (Multan)

Quetta beat Peshawar by 16 runs at Iqbal Stadium

Quetta 175 all out, 49 overs (Arijah Haseeb 46, Rameen Shamim 27; Momina Riyasat 2-12, Aleena Shah 2-27, Mahnoor Aftab 2-37)

Peshawar 159 all out, 47 overs (Tayyaba Imad 44, Ayesha Zafar 22; Rameen Shamim 4-19, Kniza Wahab 2-27)

Player of the match – Rameen Shamim (Quetta)

Match Tied – Lahore beat Karachi in the Super Over at Jawad Sports Complex.

Lahore 138-4, 43 overs (Iram Javed 49 not out, Dua Majid 30, Noreen Yaqoob 29; Anosha Nasir 3-7).

Karachi 166 all out, 43 overs (Esha Rahupoto 35, Yusra Amir 34; Noreen Yaqoob 3-30, Quratulain 3-41)

Player of the match – Iram Javed (Lahore)

Next round fixtures: Quetta vs. Karachi, Bohranwali Cricket Ground; Lahore vs. Multan, Iqbal Stadium; Rawalpindi vs. Peshawar, Jawad Sports Complex Ground.