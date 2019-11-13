UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

25 Charged With Over Brutal Killing Of Bangladesh Student

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 09:08 PM

25 charged with over brutal killing of Bangladesh student

Some 25 people, many members of Bangladesh's ruling Awami League party, were charged with murder Wednesday over the brutal killing last month of a university student who criticised the government on social media

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Some 25 people, many members of Bangladesh's ruling Awami League party, were charged with murder Wednesday over the brutal killing last month of a university student who criticised the government on social media.

The battered body of 21-year-old Abrar Fahad was found in his dormitory hours after he wrote a post on Facebook slamming Dhaka for signing a water-sharing deal with India.

Police said he was beaten to death by fellow students -- many members of the ruling Awami League's university branch. Others had links to the pro-government Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

"Murder charges have been pressed to the court against 25 men," police spokesman Monirul islam told AFP.

"According to the CCTV footage, at least 11 were directly involved in beating Fahad to death." He said the accused had created an "environment of fear" on campus, with physical abuse and other coercive behaviour.

"They were using their political identity as shelter," he said, referring to their links to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's party.

Fahad's death sparked widespread protests among students in the country, prompting Hasina to promise his killers would be severely punished.

Related Topics

India Murder Prime Minister Police Bangladesh Social Media Facebook Student Dhaka Post Government Bolan Casting Limited Court

Recent Stories

Hearts of people of Pakistan and Turkey throb toge ..

1 minute ago

MoHAP, Sanofi sign MoU to raise diabetes awareness ..

24 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Canadian Consul-Gen ..

39 minutes ago

Ahmed Al Jarwan receives medal from Academy of Sci ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Egypt have strong ties, agree on how to face ..

1 hour ago

Sensitization drive for school students about Urba ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.