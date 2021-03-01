UrduPoint.com
Air India Resumes Regular Flights Between Moscow, New Delhi Following COVID-19 Pause

Mon 01st March 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Indian flag carrier Air India has resumed direct flights between Moscow and New Delhi, the press service of Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport said on Sunday.

"On Saturday, February 27 ... Air India resumed regular flights to Moscow on the route Delhi - Moscow - Delhi," the airport said.

According to the schedule on the airport's website, today, Air India's aircraft left Moscow for New Delhi at 07.17 p.m. [16:17 GMT].

The Indian airline will operate flights from New Delhi on Saturdays and from Moscow on Sundays, according to the airport.

Air India confirmed this information on its Twitter account.

"Air India will operate a direct flight between Delhi & Moscow's Sheremetyevo A.S. Pushkin Airport from till 28th March '21. Delhi-Moscow (Every Sat) Moscow-Delhi (Every Sun)," the statement read.

The air traffic between Russia and India was suspended due to COVID-19. On March 23, India suspended all international air traffic due to the pandemic. The same decision was made by the Russian government on March 27. The countries started to gradually resume air traffic with foreign countries last summer.

