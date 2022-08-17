UrduPoint.com

Asset Freezing Deprives Afghanistan Of Chance To Defeat Drug Production - Russian Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2022 | 08:10 AM

Asset Freezing Deprives Afghanistan of Chance to Defeat Drug Production - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) The freezing of Afghan assets by the West paralyzed the country's banking sector and related sectors of the economy; this could deprive Afghanistan of the chance to abandon drug production, the director of the Department for New Challenges and Threats at the Russian Foreign Ministry, Vladimir Tarabrin, told Sputnik.

He noted that back in May 2021, before the US troops left Afghanistan, US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko stated in a report that the country was close to a humanitarian disaster.

"At least 23 million people were in need of urgent food assistance.

Add to this the freezing of Afghanistan's financial assets by Western countries, which ensured the paralysis of not only the banking industry, but also related industry and agriculture," Tarabrin said.

"In these most difficult conditions, the cultivation of opium poppy and the production of drugs remain almost the only source of income for the Afghan population. Given the drought, the lack of seeds and fertilizers, the prospects for their replacement with legal crops can hardly be seen," the diplomat said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Russia Drugs Agriculture Drought Vladimir Putin May Industry Million

Recent Stories

US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to ..

US Intelligence Briefers Used Charts, Graphics to Hold Trump's Attention - Repor ..

8 hours ago
 Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Hei ..

Israeli Tank Crosses Demarcation Line in Golan Heights - Russian Defense Ministr ..

8 hours ago
 EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Pres ..

EU Chief Congratulates Ruto on Winning Kenyan Presidential Race

8 hours ago
 Zaman ton helps Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 ru ..

Zaman ton helps Pakistan beat Netherlands by 16 runs in first ODI

8 hours ago
 Petroleum prices increased as per OGRA's proposals ..

Petroleum prices increased as per OGRA's proposals: Bilal Kayani

8 hours ago
 Romanchuk overhauls Paltrinieri to grab 1500m swim ..

Romanchuk overhauls Paltrinieri to grab 1500m swim gold

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.