HDA Mehran Workers Demand Salaries
Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2024 | 09:57 PM
The HDA Mehran Workers Union has demanded the concerned quarters to release salaries of the employees halted due to some reasons
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The HDA Mehran Workers Union has demanded the concerned quarters to release salaries of the employees halted due to some reasons.
In a statement issued on Friday by Union General Secretary of the employees of Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), a subsidiary of HDA, said that employees didn't receive their salaries of few months, however, they claimed to enjoy the salary of some months.
Union's General Secretary Muhammad Aslam Abbassi said that Managing Director of WASA Zeeshan Malik and other officials had made a written promise about releasing four months salaries to the staff.
Union General Secretary claimed that Sindh Government had released Rs350 million to their department for paying salaries to the staff but only Rs250 million from that amount had been utilized to pay just 3 out of 7 month salaries.
