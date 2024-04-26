Open Menu

Taxila Police Nab Motorcycle Lifter Gang

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Taxila police nab motorcycle lifter gang

Taxila Police on Friday crackdown against the motorcycle lifter gang in an operation

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Taxila Police on Friday crackdown against the motorcycle lifter gang in an operation.

According to police sources, two key members of the gang, Yasir Mehmood and Muhammad Hussain were apprehended during a targeted raid at their secret hideout.

The police seized eight stolen motorcycles, four cell phones, and a stash of cash.

These criminals had been stealing bikes from various commercial and residential areas across the city.

Police have registered the case and further investigation was underway.

APP/ajq/378

