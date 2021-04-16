UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Buenos Aires Mayor Wants To Sue Federal Gov't Over Distance Learning During Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 01:20 AM

Buenos Aires Mayor Wants to Sue Federal Gov't Over Distance Learning During Pandemic

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Horacio Larreta, the mayor of Buenos Aires, intends to file a lawsuit against the Argentine Federal government due to its recent order to switch schools to distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announced the tightening of restrictive measures in the metropolitan area, including a curfew from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m (23:00 - 9:00 GMT), closure of restaurants at 7 p.m., and the return of schoolchildren to distance learning, until the end of April amid a surge in coronavirus infections. The latter measure prompted dismay among the citizens, who on Wednesday gathered on a protest demanding to cancel the decision.

"We will send an application to the Supreme Court. It is my responsibility to do everything to guarantee education in schools," Larreta told reporters, adding that he suggested a meeting with the president for discussions on the matter before the measure on schools comes into effect next Monday.

The mayor, who is a member of the political opposition, also stressed, citing a study conducted from March 17-April 12, that there were no epidemiological reasons to close schools and switch to distance learning, as the study showed that during the resurgence in COVID-19 cases across the country, less than 1 percent of the population was infected in schools.

Besides, Larreta went on, the government failed to coordinate all decisions on the toughening of the pandemic-linked restrictions with the city administration despite several joint meetings.

To date, Argentina has confirmed nearly 3 million coronavirus cases with the death toll at over 58,000.

Related Topics

Protest Supreme Court Education Buenos Aires Argentina March April All From Government Million Opposition Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Erbil Airport

22 minutes ago

Poland Declares 3 Russian Diplomats Personae Non G ..

1 minute ago

Pfizer Rejects Oxford Study Linking Its Vaccine to ..

1 minute ago

US Democrat, Republican Voters Overwhelmingly Pred ..

1 minute ago

US Not Seeking to Escalate Tensions With New Russi ..

1 minute ago

Spurs 'gloss over' incident after online mockery f ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.