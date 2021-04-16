(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Horacio Larreta, the mayor of Buenos Aires, intends to file a lawsuit against the Argentine Federal government due to its recent order to switch schools to distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez announced the tightening of restrictive measures in the metropolitan area, including a curfew from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m (23:00 - 9:00 GMT), closure of restaurants at 7 p.m., and the return of schoolchildren to distance learning, until the end of April amid a surge in coronavirus infections. The latter measure prompted dismay among the citizens, who on Wednesday gathered on a protest demanding to cancel the decision.

"We will send an application to the Supreme Court. It is my responsibility to do everything to guarantee education in schools," Larreta told reporters, adding that he suggested a meeting with the president for discussions on the matter before the measure on schools comes into effect next Monday.

The mayor, who is a member of the political opposition, also stressed, citing a study conducted from March 17-April 12, that there were no epidemiological reasons to close schools and switch to distance learning, as the study showed that during the resurgence in COVID-19 cases across the country, less than 1 percent of the population was infected in schools.

Besides, Larreta went on, the government failed to coordinate all decisions on the toughening of the pandemic-linked restrictions with the city administration despite several joint meetings.

To date, Argentina has confirmed nearly 3 million coronavirus cases with the death toll at over 58,000.