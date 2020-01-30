Canada Urges Citizens to Avoid All Non-Essential Travel to China - Foreign Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Wednesday that Ottawa is updating its travel advisory for China, urging Canadians to avoid non-essential travel to the Asian country due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"We have changed our travel advisory to advise Canadians to avoid non-essential travel to China," Champagne told reporters.