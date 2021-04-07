UrduPoint.com
Commerce Secretary Says US Will Aggressively Counter China's Unfair Trade Practices

Wed 07th April 2021 | 10:43 PM

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday that Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs have helped protect jobs in the United States and she will aggressively use all available tools to counter China's unfair trade practices going forward

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Wednesday that Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs have helped protect jobs in the United States and she will aggressively use all available tools to counter China's unfair trade practices going forward.

"The 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum have in fact helped save American jobs in steel and aluminum industries," Raimondo said during a press briefing at the White House.

Raimondo emphasized that she will use all available tools in her power to aggressively protect US jobs from unfair trade practices by China.

