HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The National Curriculum Review Committee (NCRC) has reviewed the curricula of undergraduate and graduate degree programmes in the discipline of Environmental Science

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The National Curriculum Review Committee (NCRC) has reviewed the curricula of undergraduate and graduate degree programmes in the discipline of Environmental Science.

The draft, developed in line with the HEC undergraduate and graduate education policies, reflects the latest advancements and trends in the field of Environmental Science and will now be considered by the HEC management before its dissemination to the universities for implementation, said a press releaseon Friday.

HEC conducted the three-day consultative meeting of NCRC from 23 to 25 April 2024 at its Regional Centre, Karachi with Prof. Dr. Sardar Khan in the chair. He is a distinguished fellow of the Pakistan academy of Sciences (PAS) and a former Vice Chancellor of Kohat University of Science and Technology.

Mr. Muhammad Ali Baig, Deputy Director HEC, who is Secretary of the NCRC, highlighted the HEC initiatives regarding promotion of quality education, development of curricula, and the curricula review process. He shed light on the imperatives of promoting environmental education to make the Pakistani youth adept at navigating and mitigating the pressing environmental challenges, both locally and globally.

He underscored the importance of developing comprehensive curricula for degree programmes in the discipline of Environmental Science, integrating interdisciplinary courses, capstone project, and internship. He said the purpose of having such comprehensive curricula is to ensure that the graduates have the capability of elucidating theoretical frameworks, implementing practical methodologies, and spearheading initiatives crucial for preserving earth's ecological integrity.

The NCRC has representation from the higher education institutions across Pakistan. Notable participants included chairpersons, heads, and representatives from Quaid-i-Azam University, University of Karachi, University of Peshawar, University of the Punjab, Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences, Abdul Wali Khan University, Sindh Agriculture University, University of Swat, University of Sindh, Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences, COMSATS University Islamabad, Government College University Lahore and Government College University Faisalabad.