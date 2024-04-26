Open Menu

Greece Hands Olympic Flame To 2024 Paris Games Hosts

Muhammad Rameez Published April 26, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Greece hands Olympic flame to 2024 Paris Games hosts

Greece on Friday handed over the Olympic flame of the 2024 Games to Paris organisers in a ceremony at the Athens marble stadium where the competition was revived nearly 130 years ago

Athens, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Greece on Friday handed over the Olympic flame of the 2024 Games to Paris organisers in a ceremony at the Athens marble stadium where the competition was revived nearly 130 years ago.

Hellenic Olympic Committee chairman Spyros Capralos handed the torch to Paris Olympics chief organiser Tony Estanguet at the Panathenaic Stadium, where the first modern Olympics were held in 1896.

Estanguet in a speech said the goal for Paris was to organise "spectacular but also more responsible Games, which will contribute towards a more inclusive society."

Organisers want to ensure "that the biggest event in the world plays an accelerating role in addressing the crucial questions of our time," said Estanguet, a member of France's Athens 2004 Olympics team who won gold in the slalom canoe event.

A duo of French champions, Beijing 2022 ice dance gold medallist Gabriella Papadakis and former swimmer Beatrice Hess, one of the most successful Paralympians in history, carried the flame during the final relay leg into the Panathenaic Stadium.

Nana Mouskouri, the 89-year-old Greek singer with a worldwide following, performed the anthems of France and Greece at the ceremony.

After spending the night at the French embassy in Athens, the flame on Saturday will begin its journey to France on board the 19th-century three-masted barque Belem.

On Sunday, the ship will pass from the Corinth Canal -- a feat of 19th century engineering constructed with the contribution of French banks and engineers.

The Belem is set to reach Marseille -- a city founded by ancient Greek colonists around 600 BCE -- on May 8.

Over 1,000 vessels will accompany its approach to the harbour, local officials have said.

French swimmer Florent Manaudou will be the first torch bearer in Marseille. His sister Laure was the second torch bearer in ancient Olympia, where the flame was lit on April 16.

Ten thousand torchbearers will then carry the flame across 64 French territories.

It will travel through more than 450 towns and cities, and dozens of tourist attractions during its 12,000-kilometre (7,500-mile) journey through mainland France and overseas French territories in the Caribbean, Indian Ocean and Pacific.

On July 26 it will form the centrepiece of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

A French historical monument launched just weeks after the Athens 1896 Games were held, the Belem carried out trade journeys to Brazil, Guyana and the Caribbean for nearly two decades.

Hours before the handover ceremony, the flame passed from Marathon, the town where the classic 42-kilometre endurance race, a key Olympic event, sets off annually.

The torch harks back to the ancient Olympics when a sacred flame burned throughout the Games. The tradition was revived in 1936 for the Berlin Games.

During the 11-day relay on Greek soil, some 600 torchbearers carried the flame over a distance of over 5,000 kilometres (3,100 miles) through over 50 towns and cities.

Related Topics

India Century World France Belem Marathon Beijing Marseille Paris Berlin Athens Olympia Brazil Guyana Greece April May July Sunday Gold Olympics Event From Race

Recent Stories

HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences d ..

HEC reviews curricula for environmental sciences degree programme

2 minutes ago
 ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia ..

ICC Asia looking forward to an action-packed Asia Cricket Week

10 minutes ago
 Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 ..

Yuvraj Singh named ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador

11 minutes ago
 Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian ..

Two Kyiv hospitals evacuating over feared Russian strikes

3 minutes ago
 World must act on neurotech revolution, say expert ..

World must act on neurotech revolution, say experts

3 minutes ago
 Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses

Charles & Catherine's cancer diagnoses

18 minutes ago
Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid ..

Champions Alcaraz and Sabalenka through in Madrid Open

8 minutes ago
 King Charles to resume some public duties during c ..

King Charles to resume some public duties during cancer treatment: palace

8 minutes ago
 US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid f ..

US defense chief announces $6 bn in security aid for Ukraine

8 minutes ago
 Heavy rains cause damage to Spezand-Taftan railway ..

Heavy rains cause damage to Spezand-Taftan railway track

8 minutes ago
 Woman stabbed in Israel, attacker killed: police

Woman stabbed in Israel, attacker killed: police

16 minutes ago
 Finance minister reviews progress on FBR digitaliz ..

Finance minister reviews progress on FBR digitalization

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports