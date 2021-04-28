UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cyprus Issue Can Be Solved With Talks Of Two States, Not Communities - Turkey's Cavusoglu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:38 PM

Cyprus Issue Can Be Solved With Talks of Two States, Not Communities - Turkey's Cavusoglu

The Cyprus problem can be solved with the negotiations of the two states rather than the two communities Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) The Cyprus problem can be solved with the negotiations of the two states rather than the two communities Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Wednesday.

The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, is hosting the informal 5+1 meeting on Cyrpus in Geneva from Tuesday to Thursday. The three guarantor states Turkey, Greece and the UK joined this meeting, which focuses on solutions for the divided island. President of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar, who was elected to the post in October, suggests a confederation, where each state would be sovereign, while Greek Cypriots favor a two-community federation.

"The only realistic solution is to conduct negotiations as between two states rather than two communities. Peace and stability for the whole region can only be possible with the cooperation of a two-state island. A Federal solution is not possible," the minister tweeted after a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

During the meeting, Cavusoglu underlined Turkey's support for the sovereignty of the Turkish Cypriots.

"In Geneva we stated strong support for Turkish Cypriots' vision of sovereign equality, equal international status and their proposal to this end," the minister said.

Turkey and Turkish Cypriots are expecting London to show stronger support for a two-state solution after the UK's exit from the European Union. The president of Northern Cyprus recently stated that the UK could now fulfill its role as a neutral guarantor.

The Cyprus dispute is nearly five decades old. The island has been de facto divided since 1974, when an attempt to get Cyprus to join Greece caused Turkey to deploy armed forces there. On November 15, 1983, Turkish Cypriots declared the independence of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus which is, as of now, recognized only by Turkey.

Related Topics

United Nations Turkey European Union London Geneva Independence United Kingdom Cyprus Greece October November Post From

Recent Stories

Caresoft Global joins automotive cluster at Ras Al ..

26 minutes ago

FNC signs MoU with Colombian House of Representati ..

41 minutes ago

Bodour Al Qasimi shares Georgians crowning Tbilisi ..

41 minutes ago

‘1001 ‘1001 Titles’ explores dynamics of cre ..

56 minutes ago

ERC inaugurates majlis of Major General Omar Salem ..

56 minutes ago

DIG orders foolproof security arrangements on Youm ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.