FBI Declines to Comment on Reports About Raids on Deripaska Relatives' Home in New York

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has declined to comment on the recent reports about searches it has undertaken in a house that allegedly belongs to Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska's relatives in New York.

"We cannot provide any information," the FBI press office in New York City told Sputnik. The FBI also refused to clarify whether any investigative actions were being carried out at the indicated address of the house in New York.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Deripaska representative told Sputnik that the FBI is conducting searches in the homes of his relatives in Washington and New York in connection with the US sanctions regime.