BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) The new German government is continuing to pursue the previous cabinet's policy on the non-supply of weapons to Ukraine and reaffirms its commitment to the idea, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

"The Federal government has a clear position on arms exports, position of continuity, position that the government has pursued over the recent years: we do not support the export of lethal weapons from Germany," Scholz told the press following a cabinet meeting.

He added that Berlin has been actively working toward a de-escalation of the situation around Ukraine and urged Moscow to reduce its military presence on the border. The chancellor further expressed the hope that security in Europe will be based on the principle of territorial integrity and inviolability of states' sovereignty in the future.

At the same time, Scholz said that Germany was preparing to take appropriate measures in the event of a military escalation of conflict.

Tensions around Ukraine have intensified over the past several months after Russia was accused of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Moscow has denied the accusations, pointing to NATO's military activity near Russian borders, which it deems a threat to its national security. Russia has also said it has the right to move its forces within its own territory.