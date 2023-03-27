Iran Planning to Reopen Embassy in Libyan Capital - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian held a phone conversation with his Libyan counterpart, Najla El Mangoush, on March 26, in which they discussed the possible reopening of the Islamic Republic's embassy in Tripoli, the Iranian media reported on Monday.

On Sunday, Amirabdollahian also spoke with his Saudi and Syrian counterparts.

Elmangoush also accepted an the Iranian minister's invitation to visit Tehran, the Tasnim news agency reported. Besides, the sides discussed various issues on the bilateral agenda and congratulated each other with the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, the report said.

The Iranian embassy in Tripoli closed following the beginning of the Libyan political crisis in 2011, when the country's leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was toppled and killed. His death led to a decade-long rivalry between the UN-backed administration in Tripoli and the parliament in Tobruk. A UN-brokered reconciliation process put a caretaker unity government in charge in 2021, but it failed to hold elections in December as scheduled.