UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel's Fighter Jets Fly Over Lebanon After Its Drones Crash In Beirut - Source

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 02:00 PM

Israel's Fighter Jets Fly Over Lebanon After Its Drones Crash in Beirut - Source

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2019) A group of Israeli fighter jets have conducted an overflight over Beirut and southern Lebanon following a mysterious crash of alleged Israeli drones in the southern outskirts of the Lebanese capital, an informed source in the Beirut international airport told Sputnik on Sunday.

"Four Israeli Air Force aircraft invaded the Lebanese airspace. We saw them flying over Beirut and southern Lebanon. Having made a number of maneuvers, they left the Lebanese airspace," the source said.

Earlier in the day, media reported that two Israeli drones crashed near Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut overnight, while one of them exploded in the air. The blast reportedly caused significant damage to the Hezbollah press service's building and left three people injured.

According to other reports, one of the drones was shot down by the Hezbollah movement.

The incident came hours after Israel attacked what it describes as Iranian forces in Syria southeast of Damascus. The Israeli military claimed that the operation was meant to foil a purported attack of Iranian combat drones against Israel.

Israel considers Iran and Tehran-backed Hezbollah to be its main rivals in the region. Hezbollah operates a military wing that battled Israel during the latter's invasions of Lebanon. Its military wing is also currently active in Syria, where it is fighting on behalf of the government of President Bashar Assad.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Syria Israel Iran Damascus Beirut Lebanon Sunday Media Government Airport

Recent Stories

Coalition Forces intercept, down another Saudi-bou ..

2 hours ago

DIFC Courts signals surge in cases from SMEs

3 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution shares certified as Shari’a c ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE-India relations strengthened furthe ..

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 25, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.