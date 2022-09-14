UrduPoint.com

Putin, Guterres Discuss Dugina's Murder - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2022 | 11:04 PM

Putin, Guterres Discuss Dugina's Murder - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres discussed the murder of Russian journalist and political scientist Daria Dugina during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres discussed the murder of Russian journalist and political scientist Daria Dugina during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

"The issue of the criminal activities of Ukrainian neo-Nazi formations, which resort to methods of terror against opponents and critics of the Kiev regime, was also discussed. In this regard, Vladimir Putin reminded the secretary general of the vile and cruel murder of Daria Dugina.

Antonio Guterres condemned this crime, stressing that there can be no justification for it," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Dugina, the daughter of right-wing Russian political philosopher Alexander Dugin, was killed on the evening of August 20 in a car explosion in the Moscow Region. The Russian Federal Security Service said that Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk was behind the explosion and that the car bombing was prepared by the Ukrainian special services. Vovk fled to Estonia hours after the explosion.

Related Topics

Murder United Nations Moscow Russia Car Vladimir Putin Kiev Estonia August Criminals

Recent Stories

Canadian Farms Expected to Produce More Grain in 2 ..

Canadian Farms Expected to Produce More Grain in 2022 Than Previous Year - Stat ..

3 minutes ago
 US Claims of Non-Involvement in Ukraine Conflict U ..

US Claims of Non-Involvement in Ukraine Conflict Untenable, Facts Say Otherwise ..

3 minutes ago
 French football star Pogba's brother detained in e ..

French football star Pogba's brother detained in extortion case: sources

3 minutes ago
 4 mln saplings to be planted in Balochistan this y ..

4 mln saplings to be planted in Balochistan this year: Sardar Masood

3 minutes ago
 Putin, UN Chief Discuss Ukrainian Grain, Exports o ..

Putin, UN Chief Discuss Ukrainian Grain, Exports of Russian Agriculture Products ..

28 minutes ago
 Russia Believes That 'Curators of Kiev' Will Not A ..

Russia Believes That 'Curators of Kiev' Will Not Agree to Peaceful Settlement - ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.