MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres discussed the murder of Russian journalist and political scientist Daria Dugina during a phone conversation on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.

"The issue of the criminal activities of Ukrainian neo-Nazi formations, which resort to methods of terror against opponents and critics of the Kiev regime, was also discussed. In this regard, Vladimir Putin reminded the secretary general of the vile and cruel murder of Daria Dugina.

Antonio Guterres condemned this crime, stressing that there can be no justification for it," the Kremlin said in a statement.

Dugina, the daughter of right-wing Russian political philosopher Alexander Dugin, was killed on the evening of August 20 in a car explosion in the Moscow Region. The Russian Federal Security Service said that Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk was behind the explosion and that the car bombing was prepared by the Ukrainian special services. Vovk fled to Estonia hours after the explosion.