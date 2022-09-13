Putin, Raisi to Discuss JCPOA During Meeting on Sidelines of SCO Summit - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, will discuss the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) during their upcoming meeting this week, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, will discuss the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) during their upcoming meeting this week, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Tuesday.

Uzbekistan's Samarkand will host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on September 15-16.

Putin and Raisi will meet on the sidelines of the event.

"Bilateral issues will be touched upon, of course, the issues of granting Iran full membership (in SCO) will also be touched upon - the process began a long time ago, now it is close to completion, and the leaders will discuss this issue, as well as the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action for Iranian nuclear program," Ushakov told reporters.