UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Should Increase Level Of Economic, Trade, Investment Cooperation - Xi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Russia, China Should Increase Level of Economic, Trade, Investment Cooperation - Xi

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Russia and China should increase the level of economic, trade and investment cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.

"Both sides should continue to identify all potential opportunities (for cooperation), increase the level of trade, economic and investment cooperation, improve the systems and mechanisms of bilateral cooperation, strengthen and expand the foundations of cooperation in the field of energy and mutual communication, as well as create new growth factors," Xi said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, as quoted by the China Central Television broadcaster (CCTV).

Both countries need to expand humanitarian exchanges in order to make progress in the development of ties between peoples, Xi said.

China is ready together with Russia and the EEU countries to ensure stability of global production and supply chains, the Chinese leader added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia China Progress TV All Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

FNC to hold 11th session on 30th May

26 minutes ago
 CARACAL signs agreement with Malaysia-based Ketech ..

CARACAL signs agreement with Malaysia-based Ketech Asia at LIMA 2023

1 hour ago
 Arada completes Boulevard, a 600-home residential ..

Arada completes Boulevard, a 600-home residential complex at Sharjah&#039;s Alja ..

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Chair launched in Kuala Lumpur to fos ..

Sheikh Zayed Chair launched in Kuala Lumpur to foster collaboration

2 hours ago
 25th WETEX, DSS 2023 receives applications for par ..

25th WETEX, DSS 2023 receives applications for participants and exhibitors

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Eritrean President on Independence Day

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.