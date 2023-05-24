Russia, China Should Increase Level of Economic, Trade, Investment Cooperation - Xi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Russia and China should increase the level of economic, trade and investment cooperation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.

"Both sides should continue to identify all potential opportunities (for cooperation), increase the level of trade, economic and investment cooperation, improve the systems and mechanisms of bilateral cooperation, strengthen and expand the foundations of cooperation in the field of energy and mutual communication, as well as create new growth factors," Xi said at a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, as quoted by the China Central Television broadcaster (CCTV).

Both countries need to expand humanitarian exchanges in order to make progress in the development of ties between peoples, Xi said.

China is ready together with Russia and the EEU countries to ensure stability of global production and supply chains, the Chinese leader added.