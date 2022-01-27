UrduPoint.com

Russia Expects Normandy Four Meeting To Settle Situation In Ukraine - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Russia expects a meeting of Normandy Four political advisers in Berlin to find solutions to the conflict resolution in Ukraine, the deputy director of the Russian foreign ministry's Information and Press Department Alexey Zaytsev, said on Thursday

"We hope that during the next meeting scheduled in Berlin in two weeks, we will be able to find solutions to the problems that have accumulated over seven years. And the status of Donbas issue will break the ice," Zaytsev told reporters.

