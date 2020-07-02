UrduPoint.com
Russian Foreign Ministry Stresses Absence Of Proof Of Alleged Collusion With Taliban

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 02:25 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) There is no proof of Russia's alleged collusion with the Taliban radical movement, only groundless accusations are being made, Zamir Kabulov, Russia's special presidential representative for Afghanistan and the head of the Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We need proof, but there is no proof, these are just unsubstantiated claims," Kabulov said.

Kabulov also said he had "never heard of" drug smuggler Rahmatullah Azizi, whom the New York Times qualified as the "key middleman" in Russia's relations with the Taliban-linked militants.

The newspaper reported earlier in the day, citing US and Afghan officials, that Azizi handed out to the militants the money allegedly paid by the Russian military intelligence for assassinating US troops in Afghanistan.

