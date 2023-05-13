UrduPoint.com

Second Power Unit Of Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant Connected To Energy System - Minsk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Second Power Unit of Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant Connected to Energy System - Minsk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2023)   The Belarusian Energy Ministry said on Saturday that the second power unit of the Belarusian nuclear power plant (BelNPP) has been connected to the country's energy system and generated first kilowatt hours of electricity.

"On May 13, 2023, at 13:24 (10:24 GMT), in accordance with the staged power start-up program, the first connection to the network of the second power unit of the BelNPP took place. He contributed the first kilowatt-hours of electric power to the country's unified energy system," the ministry said on Telegram.

The ministry also noted that the reactor unit had to be brought to a critical state first, before reaching a minimally controlled power level, which, then, allowed to increase its capacity to 40%. Only after all the above-mentioned stages were completed, the second power unit's turbogenerator was synchronized with the energy system, according to the statement. All technological procedures were carried out in full compliance with the necessary safety requirements, the ministry added.

"One of the most important and critical sub-stages of the power unit start-up was completed, which is the result of large-scale work ... The second power unit of the BelNPP was successfully introduced in the unified energy system, the electricity it generates is supplied to the country's consumers," Belarusian Energy Minister Victor Karankevich said.

According to the statement, in the near future, specialists will work to increase the unit's reactor capacity up to 100%. The commissioning of the second unit is scheduled for later this year.

The BelNPP, also known as the Astravets NPP, located near Astravyets in Grodno Region in north-western Belarus, near the Belarus-Lithuanian border. It is powered by two Russian-made VVER-1200 reactors with a total capacity of 2,218 megawatts. The first unit became fully operational in June 2021.

Related Topics

Electricity Nuclear Belarus May June Border All

Recent Stories

DC visits zoo, directs to improve cleanliness

DC visits zoo, directs to improve cleanliness

1 minute ago
 Three including father, son killed in firing at Sw ..

Three including father, son killed in firing at Swabi

1 minute ago
 Two youngsters found dead mysteriously in Kot Addu ..

Two youngsters found dead mysteriously in Kot Addu.

1 minute ago
 Secretary local govt satisfied with wheat procurem ..

Secretary local govt satisfied with wheat procurement drive

6 minutes ago
 Attack on PBC, APP offices attempt to silence medi ..

Attack on PBC, APP offices attempt to silence media, shatter confidence of state ..

6 minutes ago
 TEVTA to arrange summer skills camps for students

TEVTA to arrange summer skills camps for students

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.