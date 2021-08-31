UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has met with Paul Soler, the French special envoy to Libya, to discuss the situation in the North African country, as well as the role of the UN Security Council in the peace process, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"They had a detailed exchange of opinions on a number of issues that are on the agenda of the UN Security Council. A special emphasis was put on strengthening coordination of the international effort to promote the Libyan political process with the UN playing the leading role in accordance with the Security Council's resolutions," the ministry said in a statement.

The statesmen also stressed the importance of the Libyans reaching a consensus on key points of the national agenda, including holding an election and maintaining the ceasefire.

The civil war between rival Libyan political factions lasted for almost a decade until they managed to negotiate a ceasefire under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva last October. In early February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the formation of the GNU, which will be in charge until the general election, scheduled for December 24.

