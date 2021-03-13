UrduPoint.com
Sat 13th March 2021

South Africa's Zulu King Dies in Hospital Aged 72

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) South Africa's Zulu King, one of the most well-known Monarchs on the African continent, who has ruled the Zulu Nation under the traditional leadership clause of South Africa's constitution, passed away in the hospital on Friday.

The 72-year old AmaZulu King Goodwill KaBhekuzulu Zwelithini was in the hospital for diabetes treatment. He was the longest-serving AmaZulu king since 1971.

Kwazulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala paid tribute on behalf of the province. President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special official state funeral for the Zulu king. Zikalala said the Kwazulu-Natal Government conveys its most heartfelt condolences to the Zulu Royal house, the Zulu nation and the people of Kwazulu-Natal and South Africa.

"The King's death has struck a deep note in our lives. He was the repository of all our tradition his death has dealt our province a big blow. His Majesty may have made the transition to the new world. Death has robbed us our Monarch. The King made history by being the longest-serving King with the key role in the consolidation of post-apartheid South Africa into a democratic State occupied the throne during a difficult political time in Kwazulu-Natal when thousands died. May his soul rest in peace," the premier said.

The ruling African National Congress said in a statement that King Zwelitini will be remembered for his tough stance on HIV/AIDS, challenging the international community to contribute more funding against the pandemic and the South African government to provide medication to the people.

"As part of demonstrating patriotism in December 2020, His Majesty signed a pledge to fight the scourge of Gender-Based Violence, Child abuse and human trafficking as the royal family and the Zulu nation. May they find solace in knowing that their loss is shared by the entire nation," the ANC said in a statement.

South African writer, sculptor, academic and historian Pitika Ntuli told Sputnik that he and his family would like to pass their deepest heartfelt condolences to the Zulu Royal Family, describing his death as a loss at a tender age. Ntuli said he became close to the King to observe how much he loved Africans.

"The King focused on young people so that a strong and bigger nation can be born. He has been through a lot. During the Inkatha and ruling African National Congress squabbles where over 20 thousand people were killed he moved to different provinces to make peace based on that fallout. When he took over he was a very young person and there were a lot of crises in the country at the time. He is going to be sorely missed by some of us. He comes from an illustrious line of brave people like King Shaka Zulu," the historian said.

The late King Goodwill Zwelithini was born on July 14, 1948, in Nongoma Kwazulu-Natal. He became King upon the death of his father, King Cyprian Bhekuzulu ka Solomon, in 1968.

