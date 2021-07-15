Sputnik V Developers to Announce New Joint Trials With Other Vaccine Manufacturers Soon

Developers of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will soon announce new joint trials with other coronavirus vaccine manufacturers, according to the vaccine's official Twitter account

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Developers of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will soon announce new joint trials with other coronavirus vaccine manufacturers, according to the vaccine's official Twitter account.

"Vaccine cocktail advocates, we were the 1st to start joined trials with AstraZeneca in February and will be announcing more collaborations soon. We urge other vaccine producers to join forces with us for mix & match trials. This is the way to immunity for the global community!" the statement says.

A memorandum of cooperation between Sputnik V developer Gamaleya Center, AstraZeneca, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and R-Pharm was signed on December 21, 2020. The document assumes cooperation in the development and implementation of a clinical research program to evaluate the combined use of one of the components of the Sputnik V vaccine and one of the components of the AZD1222 vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca in cooperation with the University of Oxford.