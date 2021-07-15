UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sputnik V Developers To Announce New Joint Trials With Other Vaccine Manufacturers Soon

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 07:04 PM

Sputnik V Developers to Announce New Joint Trials With Other Vaccine Manufacturers Soon

Developers of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will soon announce new joint trials with other coronavirus vaccine manufacturers, according to the vaccine's official Twitter account

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Developers of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V will soon announce new joint trials with other coronavirus vaccine manufacturers, according to the vaccine's official Twitter account.

"Vaccine cocktail advocates, we were the 1st to start joined trials with AstraZeneca in February and will be announcing more collaborations soon. We urge other vaccine producers to join forces with us for mix & match trials. This is the way to immunity for the global community!" the statement says.

A memorandum of cooperation between Sputnik V developer Gamaleya Center, AstraZeneca, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and R-Pharm was signed on December 21, 2020. The document assumes cooperation in the development and implementation of a clinical research program to evaluate the combined use of one of the components of the Sputnik V vaccine and one of the components of the AZD1222 vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca in cooperation with the University of Oxford.

Related Topics

Russia Twitter Immunity Oxford February December 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WHO Committee Advises Countries Not to Require Pro ..

6 minutes ago

Resources being utilized to maintain law & order i ..

6 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Ring Road scam: ex-commissioner, land a ..

6 minutes ago

Control Room setup to monitor rain emergency situa ..

6 minutes ago

National Skills University celebrates World Youth ..

6 minutes ago

Process of vaccine to be expedited in distt Shahee ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.