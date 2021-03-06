Trudeau Says Pfizer Moving Up Delivery Vaccine Schedule to Canada

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) US drugmaker Pfizer is moving up its novel coronavirus vaccine delivery schedule to Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.

"Pfizer has informed us that we are able to move up the delivery of three and a half million doses from the summer into the next couple of months," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa.

Pfizer will deliver an additional 1.5 million doses before the end of March, Trudeau said, which will bring Canada's vaccine delivery total for the first quarter to eight million doses, up from an anticipated six million.

Canada is now slated to receive 12.8 million doses from Pfizer between April and June, the Prime Minister added.

Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand said that Canada will receive 117.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from the four approved vaccine manufacturers, cumulatively.

To date, Canadian health regulators have approved four standalone vaccines against the deadly virus, including the Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca-Oxford, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, the latter of which received authorization earlier in the day.